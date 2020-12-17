Why Am I So Horny? 9 Causes Of High Libido, In Case You're Curious

When thinking about hormones and sex drive, testosterone often comes to mind. Indeed, testosterone is linked to sexual functioning and desire across genders, and when your testosterone is high, your libido may be higher too. Lots of lifestyle factors and bodily processes are associated with increases in testosterone, such as regular exercise, ovulation, or hitting puberty, among many others.

While testosterone is linked to libido, naturopathic doctor and sexologist Jordin Wiggins, N.D., says it's more nuanced than that. Both estrogen and progesterone also affect libido. "Estrogen is more clearly linked with physiological arousal (blood flow to the genitals, vaginal lubrication)," certified relationship and sex therapist Indigo Stray Conger, LMFT, CST, tells mbg.

Beyond that, Wiggins says it's also important to look at the hormones that contribute to pleasure, connection, and arousal, like dopamine and oxytocin. These hormones tend to be flaring when we're at the height of romance, which is why libido can sometimes seem higher at the start of a new relationship.