Want To Spice Up Your Classic Missionary? Try These 5 Expert Tricks & Angles

Missionary is simple to get into and maintain, which means that you both have plenty of mental space and physical ability left over for trying new things. For example, if the bottom partner has a vulva, they can use a hands-free vibrator for a combination of external and internal pleasure.

"A toy like the Eva by Dame that folds in on the labia to vibrate without needing either partner to hold it in place can increase clitoral stimulation and increase the bottom partner's ability to orgasm during penetration," recommends Cooper. You could also use a vibrating cock ring as a great way to increase pleasure for both parties. (Find a list of our top sex toys for couples here.)