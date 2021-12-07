How To Actually Nail The 69 Position, Because It's A Classic For A Reason

"Couples that are able to maintain long-term satisfying sexual relationships have a few things in common; one of them [is] a sense of adventure," says Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., LMFT, ACS, a couples' and sex therapist and clinical director at ALL IN Therapy Clinic in Minneapolis.

Since 69ing takes a little bit of trial, error, and exploration, it is great for bringing couples back to a more mindful approach to sex. It's not really possible to zone out and 69; you need to be responsive, attentive, and ready to try different things out. This makes it a great choice for couples who want to rediscover their sexual passion for each other.

"Couples that try things, experiment, explore, challenge themselves, and are brave enough to engage in things outside of their repertoire experience a sense of mystery and vulnerability, which are key components [to continued contentment],'' says Zrenchik.