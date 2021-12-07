How To Actually Nail The 69 Position, Because It's A Classic For A Reason

To get into this variation, one partner sits on the floor with their legs stretched out in front of them, slightly splayed. The other person lowers their genitals onto their partner's face, with their legs on either side of their partner's shoulders and bends down to pleasure their partner. The benefit of this variation is that it allows for easy spanking access for the person squatting. This one requires you to be in pretty good shape if you want to be the person doing the squatting, warns Adolphe, as it takes a lot of strength to hold yourself up there.