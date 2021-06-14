The 9 Best Positions For Mind-Blowing Oral Sex (Beyond Just 69)

While you lie on your stomach, spread your legs and arch your hips slightly so your partner can orally pleasure you from behind. (A pillow can help!) This oral sex position caters to people with vulvas, and you also have free range to pleasure yourself with toys or your hands at the same time. It's also great for rim jobs. Because the giver isn't arching, elevating, or extending their butt, this is a bit more comfortable than doggy style, but they can still access the same parts of the receiver's body.