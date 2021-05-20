To make this type of orgasm happen, Hirschman says you'll likely have to find the sensation patterns that your partner feels most aroused by and then be willing to stick with those for a while. "A nipplegasm may take longer than it would if he was getting direct stimulation to his penis and his nipples at the same time," she explains. "Some men will like a variety of stimulation, while others will need one type of stimulation for a while. In order to get his perfect combo, ask him to show you how he touches his own nipples or how he might like you to touch them."