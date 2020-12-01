The Biggest Mistake People Make During Oral Sex, According To A Sex Coach

Oral sex is a great addition to your sexual roster, especially when done right.

The problem? There are a million and one oral sex techniques to try, and every individual will have their own personal preferences. And yet, some people assume that what worked on a past partner will work on their current one. That's not the case.

That's why, according to certified sex coach Gigi Engle, one of the most important aspects of good oral sex is talking during it.

Research studies have consistently found a connection between sexual communication and and more sexual satisfaction. Talking during sex might seem awkward, but many sex experts assert that being vocal in bed is usually a good thing. That's true during oral sex as well, whether you're the giver or the receiver.

"When you’re downtown, make noise," Engle says. "She wants to know that you want to be down there."