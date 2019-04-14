It's so important for us to move past these fears of negative reactions. The results of this study prove that everyone tends to be more pleased with sex when the communication is better, both with oneself talking and with one's partner talking. And there's nothing wrong with a good ol' nonverbal cue if that better suits you and helps keep you both in a sexual mood: "Nonverbal communication during sex is often perceived to be less awkward or less threatening than verbal communication," they write. "It may be less awkward or threatening for a woman to guide her partner's hand to her genitals rather than directing her partner verbally: 'Please touch my genitals.'"