Do Aphrodisiacs Actually Work? We Looked Into It — Here Are The Ones To Try

Exploring new ways to enhance your sex life is a varied experience that, yes, can include food. Aphrodisiacs can be a creative way to boost your and your partner's libido, though there's much to be aware of. Note that some supplements containing insect or plant extracts can come with side effects, so always consult your health care provider before adding any new ones. They can also look into underlying medical conditions, offer suggestions, or refer you to a sex therapist or counselor to help you support your libido in other ways.