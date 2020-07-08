"Believe it or not, you actually can (and should) eat watermelon rind," registered dietitian Brenna Wallace, M.S., RDN, LDN, tells mbg.

In fact, watermelon rinds have been used since the ancient Egyptian times, registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, tells mbg. With a rising awareness of environmental sustainability and zero-waste movements, though, she says eating the rind is becoming more mainstream.

"More and more ideas are popping out about usage of carrot tops, beet leaves, papaya seeds, and watermelon rinds," Davar says. One thing to keep in mind before eating them, though, is the quality of the produce. Davar recommends looking for organically grown fruits that haven't been treated with herbicides or pesticides.