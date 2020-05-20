“Carrot greens are rumored to be toxic because they contain alkaloids,” certified nutritionist and chef Serena Poon, C.N. says, “but so do many plants that make up a standard diet, such as potatoes, tomatoes, and eggplant.”

For some context: Alkaloids are organic compounds found in plants, primarily made of nitrogen. Depending on dosage, exposure time, and the sensitivity of the person consuming them, they can be either poisonous or beneficial.

While carrot greens do contain alkaloids, there is little evidence that they’re dangerous to consume.

“If you are allergic to celery or parsley—which are members of the same family as the greens—then refrain from having them,” says author of Eat Your Vitamins and registered nutritionist Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN. Otherwise, unless you eat them in extremely high amounts, she explains carrot greens have no known side effects.