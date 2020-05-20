mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

Yes, It's Totally Safe To Eat Carrot Greens + 5 Recipes To Try

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Freshly Harvested Carrots with Green Tops

Image by Duet Postscriptum / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 20, 2020 — 13:34 PM

If you’re a fan of baby carrots, there's no judgment here. The dippable, pre-peeled snack is a nutritious and convenient option. But to get the most out of the vegetable, you may want to go for whole carrots—green tops included.

Though many people throw carrot greens away, they’re actually loaded with nutrients, and you can easily repurpose them into soups, sauces, salads, and more. One reason people shy away from carrot greens is because of their bitter flavor, but others have more serious concerns that they may be harmful, or even poisonous.  

Can you eat carrot greens?

“Carrot greens are rumored to be toxic because they contain alkaloids,” certified nutritionist and chef Serena Poon, C.N. says, “but so do many plants that make up a standard diet, such as potatoes, tomatoes, and eggplant.” 

For some context: Alkaloids are organic compounds found in plants, primarily made of nitrogen. Depending on dosage, exposure time, and the sensitivity of the person consuming them, they can be either poisonous or beneficial.   

While carrot greens do contain alkaloids, there is little evidence that they’re dangerous to consume. 

“If you are allergic to celery or parsley—which are members of the same family as the greens—then refrain from having them,” says author of Eat Your Vitamins and registered nutritionist Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN. Otherwise, unless you eat them in extremely high amounts, she explains carrot greens have no known side effects.  

Article continues below

Are carrot greens healthy? 

While there isn't a standard nutritional chart for carrot greens, specifically, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN says “carrot tops, like many other leafy greens, provide a variety of nutrients such as vitamin C, chlorophyll, magnesium, and fiber.” 

These nutrients are beneficial for a variety of reasons, functional medicine doctor Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D. explains. “Vitamin C is great for your immune system. Chlorophyll helps support the detoxification process. And fiber is great for balancing blood sugar and feeding the good bacteria in your intestines."

Carrot greens may also contain vitamins A and K, potassium, iron, and calcium, Davis says. 

How to use carrot greens 

You can use carrot greens like most herbs to garnish soups, salads, pasta dishes, and stir fries. They do tend to be bitter, though. To help cut down on the bitterness, Davis recommends blanching them. 

Article continues below

To blanch the greens: 

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a rapid boil and drop the greens in.
  2. Stir them around until they soften and become bright.
  3. Transfer the greens to an ice bath to shock them.
  4. Continue with your recipe.

Blending your greens into sauces, smoothies, or sautéing them with sea salt, garlic, and red pepper flakes, can also help balance the bitter notes.

Carrot top recipes

If you're feeling inspired, here are a few recipes to get started: 

Article continues below

1. Carrot greens pesto 

This carrot top pesto uses olive oil, parmesan, and walnuts to replicate the salty and nutty flavor of traditional pesto, with the added nutrition of carrot greens. Use it as a sauce for pasta or spread it on toast to make bruschetta.  

2. Carrot greens tabouli 

Tabouli salad is beloved for its aromatic array of fresh herbs, so why not add carrot greens to the mix? Well, this carrot top tabouli does just that. Flavored with mint, parsley, lemon juice, and salt, this salad is anything but boring.  

Article continues below

3. Carrot greens chimichurri 

Chimichurri is a flavorful addition to meat dishes (most traditionally, steak), but you can also use it to dress mushroom tacos or as a dip for toasted bread. This carrot greens chimichurri is no different. The combination of spices and the acid from the white wine vinegar help balance the bitterness from the carrot tops. 

4. Carrot greens harissa

This recipe uses every part of the carrot to eliminate waste. The carrots themselves are blended into a soup, and then topped with a dollop of carrot greens harissa. The sauce is flavored with cilantro and mint and spiced with cumin. 

Article continues below

5. Veggie burgers 

These garden veggie burgers are a great addition to your summer barbecue. They combine protein and fiber from both black eyed peas and quinoa flakes, as well as flavor from fresh herbs, including carrot greens.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Why Our Co-Founders Swear By "Fun" Foods & Frozen Tortillas Right Now

Olessa Pindak
Why Our Co-Founders Swear By "Fun" Foods & Frozen Tortillas Right Now
Recipes

The Best Plant-Based Recipe To Try, Based On Your Enneagram Type

Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh
The Best Plant-Based Recipe To Try, Based On Your Enneagram Type
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

The 11 Best Zinc-Rich Foods To Keep Your Immune System Strong

Abby Moore
The 11 Best Zinc-Rich Foods To Keep Your Immune System Strong
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Another Link Between Heart Disease & Dementia

Emma Loewe
Scientists Find Another Link Between Heart Disease & Dementia
Personal Growth

6 Steps It Took To Finally End My Addiction, From A Meditation Teacher

George Peterson
6 Steps It Took To Finally End My Addiction, From A Meditation Teacher
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

These Personality Types Are More Likely To Fall For A Catfish, Study Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
These Personality Types Are More Likely To Fall For A Catfish, Study Finds
Sex

How To Sext: Your Ultimate Guide To Sexting, With 100+ Examples

Ashley Uzer, MBA
How To Sext: Your Ultimate Guide To Sexting, With 100+ Examples
Beauty

BB Versus CC Cream: Let's Get To The Bottom Of The Coverage Debate

Jamie Schneider
BB Versus CC Cream: Let's Get To The Bottom Of The Coverage Debate
Integrative Health

Why Essential Oils Could Be Helpful For Loss Of Smell From COVID-19

Emma Loewe
Why Essential Oils Could Be Helpful For Loss Of Smell From COVID-19
Functional Food

Researchers Find Eating Full-Fat Dairy May Lower Risk Of Diabetes

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers Find Eating Full-Fat Dairy May Lower Risk Of Diabetes
Functional Food

How This Supplement Satisfied My Sweet Tooth & Gave Me Glowing Skin

Kendall King
How This Supplement Satisfied My Sweet Tooth & Gave Me Glowing Skin
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/carrot-greens

Your article and new folder have been saved!