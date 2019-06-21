Why You Should Still Be Having Solo Sex While You're In A Relationship

Masturbation is good for you.

Studies have shown masturbation (and the subsequent orgasms that follow) can help relieve symptoms of depression, improve sleep quality, and even make you more likely to engage in partnered sex (and find that sex more satisfying).

Contrary to the sex shame-y cultural beliefs we have around sexuality, masturbating when you're in a relationship doesn't mean you don't enjoy sex with your partner. In fact, studies have shown that people think about their partner most often when engaging in masturbation.

That's right. Engaging in solo play is healthy (and normal!) even when you're in a partnered relationship. And new data confirms this theory: According to a new study from the Journal of Sexual Medicine, solo sex is very good for you, no matter your relationship status.