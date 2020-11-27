There Are Two Types Of Low Sexual Desire In Women, Research Finds

"Low sexual desire" can be a loaded phrase—it can sometimes imply there's a "normal" or "ideal" level of sexual desire that people should strive for, below which there is supposedly a problem. In reality, not being that interested in sex isn't inherently a cause for concern. It's only a problem for someone if that specific person feels it's a problem in their own life.

All that said, plenty of people do deal with lower libido and do find it distressing—that's true for about 9% of women between ages 18 and 44, according to one 2016 study.

Now, a recently published study in the Archives of Sexual Behavior has found two distinct types of low sexual desire among women.