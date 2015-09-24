This Daily Habit Can Give You The Same Effects As Masturbation

Unless you're doing it with your partner, masturbation usually requires you to be on your own. It can be a little awkward if your roommate or someone else walks in on you doing it, and sometimes just the worry about that can make it hard to really relax. Meditation is a great way to get some of those positive effects of masturbation when you don't have guaranteed privacy. If anything, if you get caught doing it, you may inspire others to start a practice of their own!