This Daily Habit Can Give You The Same Effects As Masturbation

You might be thinking, OK, meditation can help me relax⁠—but it's not sexually pleasurable.

That's up for debate. Many sex therapists and sex educators today encourage mindfulness and meditation practices as part of developing a healthier sex life, including easier access to orgasm. Tantric sex is a sexual practice that actively encourages people to merge all these practices together. (Yes, tantric masturbation is a thing, and so are energy orgasms—aka orgasms from masturbating without touching.)

The science concurs: A 2018 study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapist found people who meditate tend to have better sexual functioning and more sexual desire than non-meditators. And while masturbation can be an effective stress reliever, meditation specifically helps to keep cortisol, a major stress chemical, at bay. Some research has found cortisol can inhibit testosterone production, which can mess with your sex drive. Thus, meditation might actually be particularly effective at improving sexual desire.