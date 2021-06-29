In my experience as an integrative physician, I've found an imbalanced cycle can impact fertility, libido, energy levels, and more. Working with a doctor or OB/GYN to get to the root of the problem, and ultimately support your hormonal health, is always recommended.

That said, supporting your hormones shouldn't begin when things go awry: maintenance is key to sustained health. One way to practice hormonal maintenance is by eating in tune with your cycle. Below I explain the four main phases of the menstrual cycle, and the best food to support each one.