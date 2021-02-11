I'm A Geneticist & I Need You To Know "Normal" Menstrual Cycles Don't Exist

The textbook “normal” represents a typical 28 to 32 day cycle. This means 28 or 32 days pass between the first day of your period in one cycle, and the day your next period starts. It also represents a female at her peak fertile age (early to mid-20s.)

While having a general understanding of what a typical cycle looks like can help people understand when their behavior is off, this data is outdated. The average age at which women had their first child has advanced from 21.4 years old in 1970 to 26.9 in 2018, and this is still rising.

On top of that, most people, whether they’re trying to get pregnant or not, can have fluctuations in their hormones, which can disrupt their menstrual cycle. Hormones are not a physical thing we can monitor the way we can with hair growth or nail growth. You’re not getting that daily feedback that something is off.

When women start monitoring their hormones, they may realize they’re not fitting into this mold that society has deemed normal, and that starts raising alarms. Women need to be aware, whatever their baseline levels are, may be normal for them. There’s so much variation, so being forced to fit into a model you believe is normal is completely inaccurate.

Understanding your personal cycle and hormones, however, can be incredibly valuable—especially when it comes to detecting true abnormalities for your body.