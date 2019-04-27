Maybe you want nothing to do with kids at the moment. After all, things look a lot different today than they did 50 years ago when having your first child in your early 20s was the norm. More women are going to grad school, paying off student debt, launching their badass careers, and taking time to explore the world, holding off on babies until life is a bit more predictable and financially stable.

Today, the average age of women at first birth is 26.8 years, but many are waiting until their mid to late 30s or even early 40s. And that's great for a lot of reasons. But it doesn't change the simple biological fact that fertility declines with age.

We're born with a finite number of eggs, and as we age, there are fewer and fewer eggs, and they're not as readily fertilized, says Victoria Maizes, M.D., executive director of the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine and author of Be Fruitful: The Essential Guide to Maximizing Fertility and Giving Birth to a Healthy Child. By age 30, healthy women have about a 20 percent chance of getting pregnant each month they try, but by age 40, that drops to 5 percent—and even with IVF, conceiving is not a sure thing. "The focus for young women is almost exclusively on not getting pregnant. And women see celebrities in their 40s having kids galore, so they are often unaware that fertility wanes as you get older," says Maizes.

We're not trying to freak you out. And no, we are absolutely not telling you to start having babies now either! That's such a personal decision. But we are here to tell you that all this fertility stuff isn't completely out of your hands. If you are thinking about having a baby down the road, the good news is that there are plenty of simple steps you can take now, in your 20s (or even early 30s), that will set you up to be maximally fertile down the road.

Here, Maizes recommends six things you can do now to up your chances of conceiving later: