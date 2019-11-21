4 Surprising Ways Birth Control Could Affect Your Future Fertility

As a naturopathic doctor who helps women balance their hormones, I see many women who struggle with hormonal imbalances and menstrual irregularities when they go off oral contraceptives. And today, more than ever before, one of the most common concerns among women on the pill (or who are thinking about starting it) is the long-term impact that it may have on their fertility.

Maybe you've heard it's a myth that birth control can negatively affect your future fertility. But while it's true there are no studies showing that it directly causes infertility, we also don't have extensive research on the long-term impact of birth control on women's health. In fact, there's a lot we don't know about fertility in general, let alone the intricacies that may come with using hormonal birth control for a decade or longer!

What we do know: Hormonal birth control works by several mechanisms, including shutting down brain-ovarian communication to prevent ovulation, altering the cervical mucus, and thinning the endometrial (uterine) lining.