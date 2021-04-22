There's a lot of unpredictability when it comes to menstrual cycle cravings—one month you may be hankering for salty potato chips, and the next, you may have ice cream on the mind. But if eating either of those foods (or another period craving of choice), leaves you feeling hungry just 10 minutes later, your body likely needs something a bit more satiating.

So, what should we add to our plate instead? “A high-protein snack, followed by a few squares of 85% dark chocolate,” says functional OB/GYN Wendie Trubow, M.D. And here’s why: