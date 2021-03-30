The Food Texture This RD Craves When She's On Her Period & Why

For the most part, a healthy, regular monthly cycle can become manageable. You get into the habit of stocking up on period care, doubling down on your skincare routine, and being gentler with your exercise. But one side effect that's harder to manage are those seemingly insatiable food cravings.

While most people crave certain flavors (read: chocolate and salt) on their periods, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN doesn’t. She craves a certain texture, instead.

As soon as her cycle starts, Cording tells mbg she hungers for foods that are smooth and creamy, including avocado, tahini, sunflower butter, yogurt, goat cheese, or hummus.