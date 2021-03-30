The Food Texture This RD Craves When She's On Her Period & Why

The Grounding & Energy-Dense Foods This RD Craves On Her Period
For the most part, a healthy, regular monthly cycle can become manageable. You get into the habit of stocking up on period care, doubling down on your skincare routine, and being gentler with your exercise. But one side effect that's harder to manage are those seemingly insatiable food cravings.
While most people crave certain flavors (read: chocolate and salt) on their periods, registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN doesn’t. She craves a certain texture, instead.
As soon as her cycle starts, Cording tells mbg she hungers for foods that are smooth and creamy, including avocado, tahini, sunflower butter, yogurt, goat cheese, or hummus.
Why she craves creamy foods on her period.
Since everyone responds differently to their periods, there’s no exact science to prove why Cording craves savory, yet creamy foods. But of course, she has her own speculations.
“My emotions tend to run even higher during that time of the month, and there’s something really grounding about those more energy-dense foods,” she tells mbg. Along with the texture, there's another through line amongst the foods she mentioned: healthy fats.
“I think for me it has a lot to do with how having enough fat can help stabilize blood sugar,” she says. And blood sugar plays a big role in managing mood. In fact, research has shown that unstable blood sugar levels may be associated with mood fluctuations, including anxiety and anger, in certain individuals.
It's also important to remember that cravings aren't just about fueling hunger, they can also be emotional. The experience of eating creamy foods, which are smooth and gentle, may be more comforting than crunchy foods, which can be loud and abrasive.
Bottom Line.
While cravings are a typical response to menstruation, the type of food people crave during their cycles will vary. Whether it's because of the comforting texture or the energy-dense fats, Cording always opts for a creamy snack.
If you don't like the mouthfeel of creamy foods, but want to balance your blood sugar levels, you can still add healthy fats to your diet through nuts, seeds, or fatty fish.