In general, the human body undergoes a lot of hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle. To prepare for pregnancy, the body will increase hormone production. If an egg is not implanted, those hormone levels drop again.

As these hormones fluctuate, the neurotransmitters in the brain and the gut will change as well. These neurotransmitters (namely serotonin and dopamine) help regulate mood, so it’s not abnormal to experience anxiety or irregular emotions during this time of the month.