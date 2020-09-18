If you have a regular (or semi-regular) cycle, there’s a decent chance you notice changes in your body throughout. This could be evident in bloating, your mood, or, the dreaded breakouts. But period pimples are not the only way your period affects your skin: It can also make the skin appear drier, oiler, duller—or more glowy and dewy.

And the thing is, we’re all different and our skin reacts differently to our internal rhythms. So perhaps this isn’t a problem for you, in which case, keep along your merry way. But for some (well, a lot of people: some 65% of women say their periods mess with their skin), if you notice that with your cycle comes vastly different skin conditions, you may consider making adjustments to your skin care routine based on the time of month.

Now, before you get upset that we are demanding a whole new skin care regimen every week, don’t worry: These are slight adjustments to your skin care regimen (adding a mask or toner here, subbing in a hydrating serum there), with no need for a dramatic overhaul.

Really what you’re doing here is listening to your body and your skin’s needs on any given day or week—and adjusting your routine to that.