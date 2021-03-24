“So many of my patients have interestingly switched to more plant-based diets,” board-certified psychiatrist Anna Yusim, M.D., tells me over the phone. Not because of a newfound interest in phytochemicals or soluble fiber (although, those are pretty solid reasons to eat more plants), but the primary driver is this: For a growing number, meat just has an unenjoyable texture. Chewy, tough, and, for some, uncomfortable to eat.

Many of these plant-based patients have another quality in common: They’ve struggled with their sense of smell and taste due to COVID-19. Of course, not everybody who experiences this symptom automatically passes on animal products—everyone has different food preferences, after all.

The point is, there’s a significant number of people relying on texture to compensate for other sensory signals—which makes us wonder if they’ll continue to reach for foods based on mouthfeel.

In other words: Will texture become the new taste?