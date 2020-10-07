Some people have taken advantage of increased time at home to try more complex kitchen endeavors, while others return to basics while they're at home with their entire families. No matter which side of the coin you fall on (or somewhere in the middle), chances are a bit of simplicity might be appealing. And that's where the sheet pan dinner comes in.

The hero of quick prep and clean-up, this method of cooking is perfect for when you're burnt out on trying new recipes and just want to cook: grab your favorite ingredients and spices from the pantry, toss them with oil, and toss it in the oven: it's as simple as that.