AGEs are a product of the glycation process (hence the name, advanced glycation end products) that happens when protein or fat combines with sugar in the bloodstream. These pro-inflammatory compounds accumulate naturally as you age, but it’s when they start to pile up that becomes an issue: Too many AGEs can result in oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, and they’re associated with a host of other health issues (think heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and they even have a role in photoaging and loss of skin elasticity).

So, too many AGEs is not a good thing, noted. But here’s where your cookware comes into play: Research has shown that when foods are exposed to dry heat at high temperatures, they accumulate a significant amount of AGEs. In particular, grilling, broiling, roasting, searing, and frying all accelerate AGE formation. And the more char the food has, the more evidence of dry heat (and AGEs) it’s amassed.