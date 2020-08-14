These Sheet-Pan Provençale Vegetables Have A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Traveling to the french countryside may not be an option right now, but that doesn't mean you can't taste the flavors of France.

Ratatouille is traditionally more of a wintery vegetable stew, but this sheet pan supper update from The Plant Protein Revolution Cookbook by vegan cook Robin Robertson makes it a quick dinner you can throw together any weeknight.

The addition of white beans gives it some solid plant-based protein, which you can up by serving this with a protein-packed grain, or if you're feeling it opt for a healthy pasta pairing.