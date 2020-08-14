mindbodygreen

These Sheet-Pan Provençale Vegetables Have A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Transport Yourself to France with these sheet pan provencale cegetables

Image by Jackie Sobon / Contributor

August 14, 2020 — 9:04 AM

Traveling to the french countryside may not be an option right now, but that doesn't mean you can't taste the flavors of France.

Ratatouille is traditionally more of a wintery vegetable stew, but this sheet pan supper update from The Plant Protein Revolution Cookbook by vegan cook Robin Robertson makes it a quick dinner you can throw together any weeknight.

The addition of white beans gives it some solid plant-based protein, which you can up by serving this with a protein-packed grain, or if you're feeling it opt for a healthy pasta pairing.

Sheet Pan Provençale Vegetables

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1 eggplant, peeled and diced
  • 2 or 3 zucchini, diced
  • 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 14.5-oz can fire-roasted diced tomatoes with its juice
  • 11/2 cups cooked cannellini or other white beans, or 1 15-oz can, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more if needed
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • Cooked pasta or your favorite grain, to serve
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or coat with cooking spray.
  2. Spread the onion, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and garlic in a single layer on the pans. Coat the vegetables lightly with cooking spray and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Roast the vegetables for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir the tomatoes and white beans into the vegetables.
  4. Sprinkle with the marjoram and thyme, and add more salt and pepper, if needed.
  5. Return the pans to the oven and roast until the vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes longer.
  6. Stir in the parsley. Taste and the adjust seasonings, if necessary.
  7. Serve immediately over cooked pasta or your favorite grain and sprinkle with fresh parsley.

Nutrition analysis per serving (not including pasta or grain): 200 calories, 11 g protein, 1 g total fat, 40 g carbohydrate, 11 g sugar, 12 g fiber

