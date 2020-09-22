I love boneless, skinless chicken thighs. The dark meat is more flavorful than breast meat, they cook quickly (but don't get dry), and chicken is (always) a blank canvas for spices of all kinds.

For this sheet pan supper, I spice thighs with sweet paprika, coriander, and allspice and pair them with zucchini and onions. To avoid mushy squash, choose zucchini that are medium to small (avoid the seedy, baseball bat size ones at all costs) and roast 1-inch pieces at a high temperature so they caramelize and brown alongside the onions.