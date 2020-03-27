8 Simple Recipes With 6 Ingredients Or Less To Simplify Mealtime

Many of us are probably spending a lot more time at home right now. But that doesn't mean we necessarily want to spend more time in the kitchen! Whether you want to whip up something fast, or simply don't have that many ingredients on hand, it's always nice to have simple go-to recipes on hand.

So we rounded up eight of our favorite recipes that require just six ingredients or less. And from breakfast, to lunch, to snacks and desserts, there's something here for everyone, any time. Let's started with some three ingredient pancakes!