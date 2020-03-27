8 Simple Recipes With 6 Ingredients Or Less To Simplify Mealtime
Many of us are probably spending a lot more time at home right now. But that doesn't mean we necessarily want to spend more time in the kitchen! Whether you want to whip up something fast, or simply don't have that many ingredients on hand, it's always nice to have simple go-to recipes on hand.
So we rounded up eight of our favorite recipes that require just six ingredients or less. And from breakfast, to lunch, to snacks and desserts, there's something here for everyone, any time. Let's started with some three ingredient pancakes!
1. 3-Ingredient Protein Pancakes
Who doesn't love a hot stack of pancakes for breakfast? But the traditional variety isn't the healthiest breakfast out there, but with these three-ingredient protein pancakes, you can get the best of both worlds. All you need are bananas, eggs, a little baking powder, and viola! You've got rich, banana pancakes you can top with anything you'd like. (We'd recommend fresh or frozen fruit, or a drizzle of maple syrup.)
2. Frozen Broccoli Miso Scramble
This frozen broccoli miso scramble is a delicious (and scrappy) spin on your classic egg scramble. Plus, broccoli adds an always welcome anti-inflammatory boost. Requiring just frozen broccoli, two eggs, miso and tamari, you can whip this up for breakfast (or lunch or dinner, for that matter) in no time at all.
3. Spiced Chicken Soup With Cashews & Coconut
There's nothing like a classic chicken soup (especially right now). This spiced chicken soup with cashews and coconuts gives this recipe a creamy twist while still being dairy free! You can add pasta to make the soup heartier, for a little chicken noodle action. Or serve it with your favorite bread and a green salad. Nut allergy? No problem! Substitute the cashews with sunflower seeds, or even potato, to achieve a thicker texture.
4. Elf Leaf Salad
This elf leaf salad is one of our favorite ways to eat our Brussels sprouts. Part of the cruciferous family, Brussels sprouts are loaded with vitamins, help regulate blood pressure, and even support gut health, and the addition of parmesan, almonds, and raisins kicks it up a notch. Made by actor Misha Collins and his wife, Vicki, the salad technically has five ingredients and the salad dressing, which has four, but you can use any salad dressing that you like!
5. Savory Pumpkin Rosemary Oatmeal
If you've never jumped on the savory oatmeal train, now's a great time to do so! This delicious, savory pumpkin rosemary oatmeal can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, for a warm and nourishing meal. Pumpkin (and pumpkin puree) typically gets its annual spotlight come autumn, but there's no reason you can't enjoy this oatmeal anytime—especially if you happen to be stocked up on canned goods.
6. Easy Tomato Soup
This three-ingredient tomato soup from Sarah Adler's Simply Real Eating requires just tomatoes, leeks, and chicken stock, along with spices and olive oil. You can dress it up with more fixings if you like, or keep it as is for an incredibly simple and classic tomato soup.
7. Easiest Black Bean Burger
Black beans are one of those versatile pantry staples that are always great to have on hand. And this black bean burger recipe is a great way to use some of those cans you've surely stocked up on. All you need is black beans, ground flax seed, and whatever spices you fancy! (Though this particular recipe goes for a smoky, barbecue flavor with paprika, chili, and onion powder.)
8. Antipasto Chop Salad
And lastly, for a delicious chop salads, this antipasto chop salad is a perfect lunchtime solution, whether you're working from home or just want to throw something together quickly! This vegan twist on the classic uses olives, artichokes, and seitan to add the flavors of the mediterranean, rather than your usual meat and cheese. And while the recipe calls for a homemade dressing, your favorite Greek or Italian dressing would pair nicely just as well!
Sometimes, the mood to whip up a beautiful multi-course meal may strike. And other times, we really can't be bothered. When those moments come, these 10 options have got you covered.
