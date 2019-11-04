Get ready to meet your new favorite pasta sauce! Sweet with just the right amount of savory notes, this blend is so creamy you'll never believe it's dairy-free. In a medium pot over medium heat, sauté 1 small yellow onion in a drizzle of avocado oil until it's translucent. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic, 5 chopped sage leaves, and ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes. Cook until the garlic is just brown and the sage is crispy before adding 1½ cups of nondairy milk of choice, one 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree, and ½ teaspoon of fine-grain sea salt, plus a pinch of nutmeg (optional, but a lovely note). Stir until well combined, then bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, bring to boil a medium pot of generously salted water. Add 4 servings of the pasta of your choice and cook until just al dente. Drain, reserving a bit of pasta water. Toss pasta in the pumpkin sauce, using a splash of the pasta water to make the sauce silky. Top with additional red pepper flakes, if desired. Makes about 4 servings.