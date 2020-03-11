8 Recipes With Canned Food You Probably Already Have In Your Pantry
In case you hadn't heard, the coronavirus has people everywhere washing their hands, covering their mouths, and stocking up on groceries a little more than usual. And we can't blame them—there have been over 100,000 cases of the virus around the world so far.
And with the CDC recommending vulnerable folks limit trips to the store, canned foods are getting a rare moment in the spotlight. Because—so long as you avoid those BPAs—canned goods can offer healthy and nonperishable mealtime solutions to households everywhere.
So if you're looking to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus, or if you just want to clear out your pantry, here are six stellar recipes made with canned goods like beans, coconut milk, and pumpkin purée.
1. Garlic Hummus With a Kick
Chickpeas are one of those staples (especially if you're plant-based) that folks always have on hand. From falafel to salads, there are so many things you can do with the mighty chickpea—like this garlic hummus with a kick! If you're feeling mild, you can always omit the Sriracha and cumin, but if you're worried about your immunity, garlic is definitely one ingredient to keep. Serve it up with veggies or chips, or spread some in a wrap with extra greens.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 15-ounce can organic chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 2 large cloves garlic, crushed with the flat side of a chef's knife
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup water
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon gluten-free, vegan Sriracha sauce, plus more for garnish
- Chopped tomatoes, cilantro, and scallions for garnish
Preparation
- Add the crushed garlic and the chickpeas to the bowl of a food processor, and pulse until roughly chopped.
- Add the tahini, olive oil, water, cumin, sea salt and sriracha, and process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
- Add more water, one tablespoon at a time, if a thinner texture is desired. Adjust seasonings to taste.
- Move hummus to a serving bowl and garnish with chopped tomatoes, cilantro and scallions, as well as more Sriracha if desired.
2. Avocado Salmon Salad
This quick and creamy recipe is loaded with healthy fats and protein. You can enjoy this avocado salmon salad as is, on top of a bed of greens, or on some sprouted, whole-grain bread for a salmon salad sandwich. And pro tip: Canned salmon with bones and skin has loads of calcium. (If that's not for you, the kind without is totally fine, too.)
Ingredients
- 1 avocado (you want this to be nice and ripe!)
- 2 tablespoons finely diced shallot
- ¼ cup diced apple
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped dill
- 1 teaspoon organic lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon organic lemon juice
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt or more to taste
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
- 1 can (5 oz.) unsalted wild salmon in water
Preparation
- In a medium bowl, smash the avocado with the back of a fork until smooth and creamy.
- Add shallot, dill, diced apple, lemon zest and juice, salt, and ground pepper. Drain the salmon and add to the bowl, breaking up the fish with a fork. Mix well, until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined.
- Serve on crackers, in a lettuce wrap, or on your favorite sandwich bread! Best eaten immediately, but if you are storing in the fridge, press plastic wrap into the surface of the salad to prevent the avocado from browning.
3. Cream of Mushroom Soup
Speaking of immune-boosting ingredients, mushrooms are another one that can help your immune system function properly. And this cream of mushroom soup uses coconut milk instead of cream, providing a creamy texture without any dairy. It's also keto-friendly! Double the recipe to make enough for all week.
Ingredients (serves 2)
- 2 yellow onions, chopped
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 2 cups mushrooms of choice, chopped
- 1 cup of canned coconut milk
- 1 cup bone broth or stock
- Sea salt to taste
Preparation
- In a medium pot over medium heat, sauté yellow onions in avocado oil until edges have browned, about 10 minutes.
- Add in mushrooms and a generous pinch of salt, and continue to sauté, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms turn brown.
- Add 1 cup of canned coconut milk and 1 cup of bone broth or stock, and bring just to simmer.
- Blend until mostly smooth, with some texture, and add additional salt to taste.
4. Paleo Pizza Crust
This recipe uses coconut milk, plus gluten-free flours, for a paleo pizza crust sure to please. And the best part is, you can do any toppings you want—making it an excellent choice as far as versatility goes. If you've steered clear of healthier pizza crusts because they just don't cut it, give this recipe a try; the use of dry active yeast lends that traditional doughy flavor we all want from our 'za.
Ingredients
- ½ cup full-fat coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons finely ground golden flaxseeds
- 5 teaspoons gluten-free active dry yeast
- 1 tablespoon light-colored raw honey
- 4 eggs
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1½ cups arrowroot powder
- ½ cup coconut flour
- 1½ teaspoons grain-free baking powder
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
- Toppings of your choice
Preparation
- Pour the coconut milk into a small saucepan and warm it over low heat to 110°F.
- In a bowl, combine the warmed coconut milk, flaxseeds, yeast, and honey. Let the mixture sit for 4 to 5 minutes, until it begins to foam. Whisk in the eggs, oil, and vinegar. Add the arrowroot, coconut flour, baking powder, and salt, and whisk again, until fully incorporated with no visible lumps. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel and let it sit for 1 hour at room temperature.
- Preheat the oven to 500°F and have a pizza stone ready. (If your stone is prone to sticking, place a piece of parchment paper on top or lightly grease it with olive oil.)
- Scoop half of the dough onto the prepared stone and use an offset spatula to evenly spread it into a thin 10-inch circle; the outer edge of the dough can be slightly thicker. If any air bubbles or holes appear, just smooth it with the spatula.
- Bake for 6 minutes, until the crust is crispy and golden brown around the edges. (For a very crisp crust, remove the crust from the stone after 6 minutes, place it directly on the oven rack, and bake for 2 minutes more.)
- Transfer the crust to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with the remaining dough.
5. Three Bean Salad
For a fiber and protein packed meal that requires minimal prep time, enter this three bean salad. It uses cannellini, kidney, and garbanzo beans—plus celery, balsamic vinegar, and cilantro or parsley, for pops of fresh flavor. This raw dish is a great, filling (and quick) option if you're looking to use up all those beans.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 15-ounce can northern or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 15-ounce can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed and drained
- 15-ounce can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley or cilantro, minced
- ⅓ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced (optional)
- 1 bag prewashed mixed greens
Preparation
- In small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic to create dressing.
- In large bowl, combine beans, tomato, celery, red onion, and parsley. Add dressing to beans, and toss lightly.
- Refrigerate beans for several hours before serving. Scoop beans over greens, or toss with greens, and enjoy.
6. Vegan Coconut Vacation Loaf
This vegan coconut vacation loaf is a great breakfast or snack choice if you're looking for a lower-carb baked good. And it's even better if you're a fan of piña colada flavors like pineapple, coconut, and lime. Your kitchen will smell like a tropical island while it's baking, and the taste to follow will not disappoint.
Ingredients
- 2 cups coconut milk
- 1 cup crushed pineapple
- 6 tablespoons melted coconut oil
- 2 cups coconut flour
- ½ cup coconut sugar
- 1½ tablespoons baking powder
- 1½ cups sweetened flaked coconut
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
Preparation
- Combine the coconut milk, crushed pineapple, and coconut oil in a bowl. Set aside.
- Combine the flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, flaked coconut, cinnamon, and lime zest in a separate bowl.
- Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.
- Pour into a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and bake at 350°F for 45 to 50 minutes.
- Slice and enjoy!
7. Pumpkin Black Bean Soup
This pumpkin black bean soup recipe gets an extra star because it uses both canned black beans and pumpkin purée. Because who says pumpkin can only be enjoyed in fall? This recipe is warming and hearty—and if you're looking for more of a kick, feel free to add cumin, curry powder, black pepper, and/or cinnamon to taste.
Ingredients (serves 2)
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- ¼ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt
- 15-ounce can pumpkin purée
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- 1 can drained and rinsed black beans
Preparation
- Sauté chopped onion in avocado oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat until edges brown (about 5 to 7 minutes).
- Add tomato paste and sea salt.
- Cook until paste is browning, then add the pumpkin purée and the vegetable stock.
- Stir and bring to a simmer, then add black beans.
- Cook until the beans are warmed through, then add salt to taste and serve.
8. Vegan "Deviled" Avocados With Chickpea Filling
This novel recipe is a vegan twist on the classic deviled egg, made with avocados and chickpeas. It's a great addition to a salad, or alternatively, you can serve as an hors d'oeuvre by scooping out slices of the avocado and topping each with the chickpea mixture.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups cooked chickpeas
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 avocado
- Paprika for sprinkling
Preparation
- Place the chickpeas, mustard, nutritional yeast, and sea salt in a food processor and process until creamy and smooth.
- Place in the fridge and chill for at least 30 minutes.
- Cut open the avocado, remove the pit, and scoop the garbanzo mixture directly into the avocado halves.
- Sprinkle with paprika and enjoy.
As we all ride out the coronavirus, there are plenty of precautions we can take to keep ourselves in tiptop shape. Keeping up with our healthy diets is definitely one of them—and with these eight recipes, using up those canned goods just got a lot easier.
