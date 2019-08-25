5 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts Easy Enough For Any Weekday Morning

While acute inflammation can be a positive thing, signaling your body it's time to heal, low-level, chronic inflammation is the underlying issue behind many modern diseases. "If you have symptoms like headaches, bloating, joint pain, rashes, fatigue, weight gain, allergies, asthma, or mood issues—you are most likely inflamed," explains Amy Shah, M.D., a functional medicine doctor. "Sometimes inflammation can be "silent" or difficult to detect. It's the root cause of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, hypertension, and cancer."

While there are a number of ways to help quell inflammation, including prioritizing sleep and engaging in less strenuous exercise, food is one of the most powerful ways to really move the needle, and breakfast, which kicks off your day, is a great place to start. Here are five anti-inflammatory breakfasts that are as delicious as they are nourishing: