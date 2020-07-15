Your brain is constantly changing. It's a little notion called “neuroplasticity.” Even though your brain is a physical structure, it changes based on what you’re thinking, feeling, choosing, eating, and more. As you think, feel, and make decisions, you generate quantum energy waves through your brain, and your brain responds electromagnetically and chemically.

Needless to say, our brains change quite a lot throughout our lifetime. But can we take control of that process? According to communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., we absolutely have the ability to direct the plasticity process in our favor. Whether it’s dealing with emotional trauma, anxiety, or simply expanding your knowledge-base (before a test, perhaps), we can restructure our brains and transfer that energy in a positive direction. “Plasticity happens whether you like it or not, so it helps to be in control of the process,” she says.

How do we take control, you ask? All it takes is a little mindfulness. “The mind is key for getting in control over your brain,” Leaf adds. Good news: Leaf has a handy five-step process for changing your brain (with an emphasis on mindfulness, it turns out.) Here’s exactly how to do it, below: