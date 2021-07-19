As a fitness trainer, I think it's really important to train our muscles in the various ways they’re going to be challenged in real life.

One way I like to do this is by working different muscle groups in both a shortened and lengthened position. To put this technique into practice, I've put together this efficient lower-body workout for you to try at home.

This routine specifically hones in on the quadriceps and hamstrings. We're going to do two exercises for each area— one that focuses on lengthening, and the other shortening. Now, grab a dumbbell and get ready to work those legs!

Your 4-week challenge: For the next four weeks, I'll be sharing a different strength-training workout that focuses on a specific exercise principle—so we'll be strengthening our minds and bodies all at once. I challenge you to make it a goal to incorporate these routines two to three times per week.