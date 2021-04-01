“Functional movement refers to movements that are performed naturally and often in our everyday lives, so functional fitness is about incorporating these movements in a higher intensity setting to strengthen the muscles used and help us move better in our daily activities,” explains Nathan Mago, Athletics Director of F45 Training.

While you might immediately think of things you do every day like walking, going up stairs, bending over to pick things up, or reaching for something overhead, functional movement can also be performance or sports-based training.

It’s quite literally fitness with a function, or goal, in mind, says Errick McAdams, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer based in Washington, D.C. That goal might be lifting a certain amount of weight, perfecting your tennis swing, or running faster—whatever it is, the training you do to achieve that can be considered functional.