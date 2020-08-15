When you're moving through a strength workout, it can be easy to zone out while completing rep after rep. But as it turns out—whether it's the down and up motion of a squat, or the lower and lift of a Pilates rollup—each part of the exercise plays a distinct role. So while you absolutely get credit for showing up on your mat (seriously, great job!), understanding the different phases of your exercises can make a huge difference in your progress.

"In an exercise that involves a range of motion—not a static hold like a plank—the muscles undergo a shortening and lengthening phase," says fitness trainer BB Arrington, NASM-CPT. "The shortening phase is called the concentric phase, the lengthening or lowering phase is called the eccentric phase."

To get a better understanding of concentric vs. eccentric movement, trainers weigh in on why they matter, plus tips and tricks for making the most of your workouts.