Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Mindy Lai.

In order to be a strong boxer, your fitness abilities need to be top-notch. That means it is important not only to practice throwing punches but also to rev your heart rate and build endurance. That's where high-intensity interval workouts (HIIT) can be super effective and beneficial.

For a little refresher, HIIT routines involve bursts of effort followed by short moments of rest—and they're some of the most efficient workouts you can do. As I explain to the students in my bande fitness classes, in HIIT sequences, certain movements are about recovery, and certain movements are about moving as quickly as you can—to the point where you couldn't possibly have a conversation with someone right next to you.

If you're ready to turn up your heart rate, try out this four-round routine I put together for mbg moves. It involves a short warmup followed by three-minute rounds (the same amount of time a boxer spends in a ring) with 30 seconds of rest in between each round.

Your 4-week challenge: Every week for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a boxing-inspired workout to get your heart pumping and muscles firing. I challenge you to make it a goal to try something new, get back into a boxing routine, or take your stamina to the next level—aim to do my workouts two to three times a week to really feel the burn.