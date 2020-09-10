To target your core and protect the integrity of your lower back, it's very important to press that low back into the floor. This will prevent straining and ensure your abdominal muscles are doing all the work.

Try to keep your chest somewhat open as you twist, focusing on twisting more from your core and spine, rather than leading with your upper body. Also, keep your knees stacked over your hips, not closer to your chest or the floor.

If our lower back starts to come off the ground during the twist, try resting your leg on the ground, rather than hovering it off the floor.

And if you need something slightly less intense, you can use a chair to hold your feet (omitting the straightened leg while crunching) and work on building that foundational strength first.