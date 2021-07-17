Water weight is any extra water held in the body that's not necessarily beneficial to you, and generally causes you to feel puffy or swollen in your fingers, toes, legs, or face. This typically does not refer to water being stored inside the cells (intracellular), but rather in the interstitial space between the cells (i.e the fluid filled areas that surround the cells of a given tissue), which is what leads to that swollen feeling and appearance.

There are several reasons someone may retain water weight, from the food they eat, to the medications they take, and even their hormonal fluctuations. The goal—as with any health-related phenomenon—is to identify the root cause, so that you can address it effectively.