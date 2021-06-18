Feeling Bloated? This Simple Exercise Could Offer Some Relief

Along with stimulating digestion and helping you de-bloat, the circulation that comes from this pose can also help ease headaches and anxiousness. Restorative yoga poses in general are great for working through stress that's stored in the body.

And thanks to its relaxing effect, legs up the wall is excellent for grounding the nervous system, supporting the immune system, and yes, even getting a good night's sleep. Next time you're tossing and turning, try putting your legs up the wall for at least 10 minutes and notice how much sleepier you feel.

Bottom line is, this simple and restorative pose has a ton of benefits, whether you're looking to go to sleep, find headache relief, or of course, minimize bloat.