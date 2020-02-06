Want better sleep? You might want to try yoga. A Harvard study on insomnia found that people who consistently practiced yoga for just eight weeks slept better and longer than those who didn't practice.

If you only have time for one pose, make it this one: legs up the wall, also known as viparita karani. This asana is considered a restorative, gentle inversion, and while it's usually practiced at the end of a yoga class, it can be helpful on its own to relax the body.