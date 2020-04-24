4 Yoga Poses To Boost Immunity

A restorative yoga practice provides support for the immune and nervous systems. Studies show that yoga, even more than a walk through nature or relaxing music, has tangible positive effects on our health.

In addition to a supportive yoga practice, how else can you avoid getting sick? Get plenty of rest. Sleep supports the immune system, provides a host of benefits, including improved memory performance, cellular regeneration and better mood. Stress has been shown to weaken the body, but can be managed by a regular yoga and meditation practice.

Here are four key yoga poses that are thought to help support your immunity.