How This Nutritionist Stays Hydrated — No Matter How Hot It Is Outside

As a registered dietitian, staying hydrated is always at the top of my wellness routine. I start out each morning drinking a large water bottle, sometimes still and sometimes bubbly, that gets continuously refilled throughout the day. While each individual's hydration needs will vary based on their current health status, medication use, activity level, and age, one thing is true for all of us: Hydration is essential.

During warmer months, hydration becomes even more of a priority. The long, hot, humid days cause us to perspire more and therefore lose more water. Below I share common signs of dehydration, and what I do to avoid it—no matter the temperature outside.