Warmer weather is well on its way, which may have you chugging more water than usual. (A general rule: The more you sweat, the more you need to hydrate!) And as the summer season rolls around, infused waters tend to have their moment under the sun (had to...). However, these colorful sips are not only easy on the eye—they also have some noteworthy benefits for hydration.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best, expert-approved adds to keep your hydration levels up to par. Happy sipping!