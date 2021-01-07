Let’s chat about cortisol, your lovely stress hormone that also affects blood sugar, blood pressure, and inflammation. The hormone is at its highest right when you wake up, in order to give you a kick of energy to start the day. “You have to have more blood pressure, so you don't pass out,” Asprey says.

In a perfect world, this hormone would offer a boost of energy so you don’t feel sluggish or groggy come the a.m. But, alas, so many of us face chronic levels of stress already—so that natural uptick in cortisol? It can cause exacerbated levels of stress, especially in the morning when the hormone is at its peak.

So here’s where salt comes into play: A little sprinkle, says Asprey, can potentially lower your cortisol levels a bit—just enough to where you still gain the kick of energy without feeling overwhelmed or anxious. In fact, research has shown that increased salt intake can effectively lower blood cortisol levels. Of course, you don’t want to be drinking gallons of salty water—just a dash in your bedside glass is more than enough, Asprey says. We should also note that it’s best to consume high-quality salt (like Himalayan, Redmond or sea salt). These types of salt are chock-full of healthy minerals—like iron, magnesium, and zinc—as opposed to table salt, which experts say doesn’t really do much for you.

The result? A regulated stress response that may even last beyond early hours: “You can actually feel better all day from that, and it's pretty easy to do,” says Asprey.