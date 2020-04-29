While anxiety can arise at any time of the day, it's not uncommon for it to start first thing in the morning, when our bodies tend to produce the most cortisol. Cortisol is a hormone that helps keep our blood sugar, blood pressure, and inflammation in check. Cortisol levels will naturally ebb and flow throughout the day, reaching a peak about an hour after we wake up in the morning (to give us an energy boost to kickstart our day) and dipping to their lowest point right before bedtime (to help us prepare for sleep).

One thing that interrupts this normal cycle is stress: Humans have evolved to release more cortisol—and a handful of other stress-entwined hormones—when we feel an impending threat. These hormones then kickstart the body's fight or flight response, revving up our heart rate, blood pressure, etc. so we can be ready to run away from said threat at a moment's notice. This reaction comes in handy when we need to quickly react in moments of real danger (say, if a car is veering into our lane or we feel the ice beneath our feet start to crack) but it's less helpful when it comes to day-to-day stresses like a terse email from your boss. Our bodies don't necessarily know to react to these less dangerous stressors, and often confuse them for the real deal.

"We live in this culture where so many of us are in chronic fight or flight that in some cases a cortisol boost can make us feel uncomfortable," naturopathic doctor Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P. tells mbg. "We wake up and instead of feeling a nice, steady boost of energy, we feel like it's in excess." This can cause us to start the morning restless, unfocused, and just generally overwhelmed.

Chronic stress and anxiety can also send our cortisol levels out of whack and cause us to have too much or too little upon waking. In this way, stress and cortisol work in a vicious cycle: Stress can cause cortisol levels to rise, and high cortisol levels can exacerbate stress further.

Matluck says that if you tend to be anxious in the morning and exhausted by the afternoon, it may be a sign that your cortisol levels are off: "If there's a cyclic or circadian pattern to someone's energy and anxiety, it's worth taking a look at." You can ask your doctor to do a four-point cortisol test which, as the name suggests, measures levels at four points throughout the day, to identify whether a hormonal imbalance is contributing to your symptoms.

It's also possible to lower cortisol levels naturally and help your body be more resilient to anxiety when it comes up in the morning. Here are a few expert-approved strategies for doing so: