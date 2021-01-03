The reason why salt earned its reputation is because it's abundant in ultra-processed, industrial foods. “Thats where most of your salt is,” says Lipman. In fact, the American Heart Association (AHA) notes that people consume more than 3,400 milligrams of sodium a day—the recommended amount, for reference, is no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) a day—and most of it comes from processed, pre-packaged food, not what you sprinkle on at the table.

Since these processed foods are associated with metabolic dysfunction already (which is linked to heart-related concerns), it makes sense why there’d be a hesitation towards salt. But it’s not so much about limiting the salt itself—we should cease the processed junk that contains those waves upon waves of sodium.

“If you’re not eating [ultra-processed foods], having some Himalayan salt is not bad at all,” Lipman adds. “Your salt intake is usually too big because of all the processed foods. If you eliminate that, salt becomes a non-issue.” Rather, focus on good quality salt, and he says you’re set: Himalayan salt is chock-full of minerals (including iron, zinc, and magnesium), and Lipman regards sea salt and Redmond salt as high-quality as well. “If you’re going to use salt, use decent salt,” he adds. “