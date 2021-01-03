mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
This Functional MD Wants You To Transform Your Relationship With Salt 

This Functional MD Wants You To Transform Your Relationship With Salt 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
(12/31/20) This Functional MD Wants You To Transform Your Relationship With Salt

Image by Jill Chen / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 3, 2021 — 12:05 PM

Salt has quite the bad rap. Many associate the mineral with heart disease and stroke—one study even found that reducing salt intake could lower blood pressure (which is linked to those aforementioned health concerns). That's why we were stunned to find this little tidbit from Frank Lipman, M.D.'s The New Rules of Aging Well: “It’s nonsense that salt is bad for your heart.” Quite a bold statement from the functional medicine physician, one that he backs wholeheartedly on the mindbodygreen podcast.

So, why then, do we hark on the extra sodium? Below, Lipman tells all. 

Here’s the skinny on salt.

The reason why salt earned its reputation is because it's abundant in ultra-processed, industrial foods. “Thats where most of your salt is,” says Lipman. In fact, the American Heart Association (AHA) notes that people consume more than 3,400 milligrams of sodium a day—the recommended amount, for reference, is no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) a day—and most of it comes from processed, pre-packaged food, not what you sprinkle on at the table.

Since these processed foods are associated with metabolic dysfunction already (which is linked to heart-related concerns), it makes sense why there’d be a hesitation towards salt. But it’s not so much about limiting the salt itself—we should cease the processed junk that contains those waves upon waves of sodium. 

“If you’re not eating [ultra-processed foods], having some Himalayan salt is not bad at all,” Lipman adds. “Your salt intake is usually too big because of all the processed foods. If you eliminate that, salt becomes a non-issue.” Rather, focus on good quality salt, and he says you’re set: Himalayan salt is chock-full of minerals (including iron, zinc, and magnesium), and Lipman regards sea salt and Redmond salt as high-quality as well. “If you’re going to use salt, use decent salt,” he adds. “

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

This doesn’t mean you should pour mountains of table salt onto your meals. (“Table salt is not particularly good for you, so why even bother?” says Lipman.) Plus, getting your fill of minerals and nutrients through food alone might nip your salty craving altogether. But if you’re partial to a dash or two of good, high-quality Himalayan salt, by all means. When it comes to budding a new relationship with the mineral, Lipman says it’s time to focus on the quality.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Immune-Supporting Tonic This Acupuncturist Sips All Winter

Snow Xia L.Ac.
The Immune-Supporting Tonic This Acupuncturist Sips All Winter
Recipes

Get Cozy With This Warm Vegan Salad Packed With Winter Roots

Eliza Sullivan
Get Cozy With This Warm Vegan Salad Packed With Winter Roots
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Recipes

The One Smoothie Recipe This Gastroenterologist Swears By For Gut Health

Jamie Schneider
The One Smoothie Recipe This Gastroenterologist Swears By For Gut Health
Home

8 Simple Tweaks That Will Make Your Home Infinitely More Joyful

Dana Claudat
8 Simple Tweaks That Will Make Your Home Infinitely More Joyful
Spirituality

The Perfect Affirmation For 2021, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
The Perfect Affirmation For 2021, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This May Be Exactly What Your Hand Washing Routine Is Missing

Alexandra Engler
This May Be Exactly What Your Hand Washing Routine Is Missing
Routines

So, You Want To Try Running? Here's Our Comprehensive Beginner's Guide

Abby Moore
So, You Want To Try Running? Here's Our Comprehensive Beginner's Guide
Recovery

This Supplement May Be The Key to Your Fitness Goals This Year

Alexandra Engler
This Supplement May Be The Key to Your Fitness Goals This Year
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Says A Much Deserved "Global Exhale" Is Near

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Says A Much Deserved "Global Exhale" Is Near
Integrative Health

"Let Down" Headaches Are A Sneaky Type Of Migraine That Can Ruin Your Weekend

Abby Moore
"Let Down" Headaches Are A Sneaky Type Of Migraine That Can Ruin Your Weekend
Food Trends

Tired Of Water? These 19 Functional Beverages Make Hydration Oh-So Tasty

Kristine Thomason
Tired Of Water? These 19 Functional Beverages Make Hydration Oh-So Tasty
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-this-md-wants-you-to-change-your-relationship-with-salt

Your article and new folder have been saved!