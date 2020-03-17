Why You Crave Salty Snacks & What You Can Do About It

Until pretty recently in human history, it wasn’t that easy for us to find salt. There were some natural salt flats, and people who lived near oceans could scoop up seawater, evaporate the liquid, and scrape up the crystallized salt. But that all took time and energy.

To make sure that we ate enough of it, our bodies and brains were designed to really enjoy the taste, and therefore the craving was built into us, to ensure we wouldn’t be deficient in this vital nutrient and to pursue the pleasure that salt gives us. When you eat salt, your brain lights up with little hits of pleasure-chemicals, ensuring that we will keep eating it.

Salt is necessary for a bunch of processes in your personal biochemistry set, known as your body. But, as with many things, when we eat too much sodium, our bodies become unbalanced. Now salt is everywhere, and it’s cheap. And we're eating too much of it.