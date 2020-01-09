Blood, as we know, plays an essential role in the body—it circulates essential nutrients and oxygen throughout your body and also removes waste from your cells. Increasing your blood flow can help you feel energized and increase physical and mental performance, and yoga can be a simple, effective tool for increasing your circulation.

Most people think legs up a wall is the only pose for circulation, but there are many other poses that can improve circulation! Try this easy, enjoyable yoga flow to start increasing your circulation from the comfort of your own home.