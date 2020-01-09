The 5 Best Yoga Poses For Increasing Your Circulation ASAP
Blood, as we know, plays an essential role in the body—it circulates essential nutrients and oxygen throughout your body and also removes waste from your cells. Increasing your blood flow can help you feel energized and increase physical and mental performance, and yoga can be a simple, effective tool for increasing your circulation.
Most people think legs up a wall is the only pose for circulation, but there are many other poses that can improve circulation! Try this easy, enjoyable yoga flow to start increasing your circulation from the comfort of your own home.
Forward Fold
This simple pose can help to increase circulation to your upper body and brain, which can give you a fresh dose of energy and mental clarity.
How to:
- Start in mountain pose with both feet planted firmly on the ground, hands on your hips.
- Exhale and slowly fold forward from your hip joints, lengthening the front of your torso.
- Bend your elbows and hold on to each elbow with the opposite hand.
- Lightly sway from side to side, if it feels good. Hold this pose for one minute.
Seated Twist Pose
A seated twist will momentarily cut off the circulation to your detoxification and digestive organs. When you untwist, they will receive a rush of blood, stimulating these important systems.
How to:
- Start in a seated pose with your legs extended forward.
- Keeping your spine straight, lift and bend your right leg over your left leg, planting your right foot next to your left thigh.
- Initiate a gentle twist from your torso and use your left arm to lightly grasp your right knee, deepening the twist.
Plow Pose
This pose helps to re-circulate blood from your lower body to your upper body.
How to:
- Lie flat on the ground with your arms extended along your sides.
- Keep your palms pressed against the ground.
- Slowly lift your legs and torso upward using the support of your shoulders, back, and arms.
- Your toes should ultimately lie just above your head.
Happy Baby
Happy baby will help you increase circulation to your lower body and root chakra.
How to:
- Start lying on your back.
- Bend your knees and grab the outer edges of your feet. Draw them down to the ground.
Pigeon Pose
Pigeon pose deeply opens the muscles and energy in the lower body, boosting circulation to your reproductive and digestive systems.
How to:
- Start in downward-facing dog.
- Come into three-legged dog, then bring your right knee forward and place it in line with your right hand. Your shin should be parallel with the front of your mat.
- Extend your left leg back and rest your knee and top of foot on the ground.
- Square your hips and fold forward, resting your forehead on your hands. Hold for two to five minutes on each side.
Craving more yoga? Check out my blood-sugar-balancing flow, or my favorite yoga poses that will get you in the mood.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.