mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines
|
Medically Reviewed

The 5 Best Yoga Poses For Increasing Your Circulation ASAP

Claire Grieve
mbg Contributor By Claire Grieve
mbg Contributor
Claire Grieve is an international yoga specialist, stretch therapist, plant-based health coach and wellness writer based out of Beverly Hills.
Heather Moday, M.D.
Medical review by Heather Moday, M.D.
Allergist & Immunologist
Heather Moday, M.D. is the founder of the Moday Center for Functional and Integrative Medicine in Philadelphia, where she practices both traditional medicine and integrative medicine.

Image by Claire Grieve / Contributor

Last updated on January 9, 2020

Blood, as we know, plays an essential role in the body—it circulates essential nutrients and oxygen throughout your body and also removes waste from your cells. Increasing your blood flow can help you feel energized and increase physical and mental performance, and yoga can be a simple, effective tool for increasing your circulation.

Most people think legs up a wall is the only pose for circulation, but there are many other poses that can improve circulation! Try this easy, enjoyable yoga flow to start increasing your circulation from the comfort of your own home.

Forward Fold

This simple pose can help to increase circulation to your upper body and brain, which can give you a fresh dose of energy and mental clarity.

Image by Claire Grieve / Contributor

How to:

  • Start in mountain pose with both feet planted firmly on the ground, hands on your hips.
  • Exhale and slowly fold forward from your hip joints, lengthening the front of your torso.
  • Bend your elbows and hold on to each elbow with the opposite hand.
  • Lightly sway from side to side, if it feels good. Hold this pose for one minute.
Article continues below

Seated Twist Pose

A seated twist will momentarily cut off the circulation to your detoxification and digestive organs. When you untwist, they will receive a rush of blood, stimulating these important systems.

Image by Claire Grieve / Contributor

How to:

  • Start in a seated pose with your legs extended forward.
  • Keeping your spine straight, lift and bend your right leg over your left leg, planting your right foot next to your left thigh.
  • Initiate a gentle twist from your torso and use your left arm to lightly grasp your right knee, deepening the twist.
Article continues below

Plow Pose

This pose helps to re-circulate blood from your lower body to your upper body.

Image by Claire Grieve / Contributor

How to:

  • Lie flat on the ground with your arms extended along your sides.
  • Keep your palms pressed against the ground.
  • Slowly lift your legs and torso upward using the support of your shoulders, back, and arms.
  • Your toes should ultimately lie just above your head.
Article continues below

Happy Baby

Happy baby will help you increase circulation to your lower body and root chakra.

Image by Claire Grieve / Stocksy

How to:

  • Start lying on your back.
  • Bend your knees and grab the outer edges of your feet. Draw them down to the ground.
Article continues below

Pigeon Pose

Pigeon pose deeply opens the muscles and energy in the lower body, boosting circulation to your reproductive and digestive systems.

Image by Claire Grieve / Contributor

How to:

  • Start in downward-facing dog. 
  • Come into three-legged dog, then bring your right knee forward and place it in line with your right hand. Your shin should be parallel with the front of your mat.
  • Extend your left leg back and rest your knee and top of foot on the ground.
  • Square your hips and fold forward, resting your forehead on your hands. Hold for two to five minutes on each side.

Craving more yoga? Check out my blood-sugar-balancing flow, or my favorite yoga poses that will get you in the mood.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Claire Grieve
Claire Grieve mbg Contributor
Claire Grieve is a highly sought after international yoga specialist, stretch therapist, plant-based health coach and wellness writer. Claire underwent extensive yoga training with some...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/these-are-the-best-yoga-poses-for-circulation

Your article and new folder have been saved!