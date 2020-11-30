Yes, Yoga Can Improve Your Sex Life: Here's Why + 7 Poses To Try

Benefits: The increased oxygen and blood flow of a forward flow will give you a youthful and energized glow so that you can confidently take on a bedroom session.

How to: Stand in mountain pose with both feet planted firmly on the ground, hands on your hips. Exhale and slowly fold forward from your hip joints, lengthening the front of your torso. Bend your elbows and hold onto each elbow with your opposite hand. Lightly sway from side-to-side if it feels good. While you're doing it, try to calm your mind and let go of all the day's stresses. Hold for 1 minute.