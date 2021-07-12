Today, we're going to put this knowledge into practice. I've created a quick full-body workout that focuses on the eccentric portion of a contraction. This is often the part of a movement people neglect, so making it the star of your workout will help build strength, prevent injury, and improve balance. In order to do so, we're going to use tempo to hone in on the lengthening part of each exercise. In this case, we'll lengthen or lower for three counts and return to the starting position in one count, to really emphasize it.

To do this workout, you’re going to need two sets of weights: one for your upper body, then something a bit heavier for your lower body. Now, grab your lighter set of weights and meet me on the mat to get started!

Your 4-week challenge: For the next four weeks, I'll be sharing a different strength training workout that focuses on a specific exercise principle—so we'll be strengthening our minds and bodies all at once. I challenge you to make it a goal to incorporate these routines two to three times per week.