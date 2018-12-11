Balance These Hormones — And You Won't Dread Your Period

Many women hate their period. They anticipate their menstrual cycle as a dreadful few days to a week they have to plan their life around every single month. They live in fear of raging premenstrual tension syndrome (PMS) symptoms like mood changes, anxiety, headaches, gastrointestinal symptoms, tender breasts, and fatigue. Heavy menstrual cramping and bleeding only further support that negativity. Sadly, this occurs in 30 to 40 percent of the reproductive female population.

So what's really to blame for these symptoms? PMS in many patients is associated with higher estrogen and lower progesterone states. Estrogen is a proliferative hormone, meaning it causes the lining of your uterus to grow or thicken. The higher your estrogen, the thicker it gets and the more you bleed. Progesterone is a more soothing, calming hormone. It's also an anti-proliferative hormone, meaning it keeps that growth in check.

Ultimately, you want to have a good balance of estrogens and progesterone and not be estrogen-dominant and low on progesterone. If we divided your 28-day cycle into four weeks, week one being the week of bleeding, most women feel worse week four, the week preceding bleeding. This is likely due to progesterone dropping. In fact, many women are so sensitive to this fluctuation that the drop triggers headaches and other symptoms.

But what if week four of your cycle didn't have to be so dreadful? Consider these natural solutions to reduce high estrogen and boost progesterone—ultimately improving PMS symptoms and that heavy bleeding!